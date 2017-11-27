 

PM hints Labour may pursue National's paid parental leave policy, as she gives 'credit' for opposition's idea

Jacinda Ardern has this afternoon said her government is getting advice "as we speak" on National's amended Paid Parental Leave Bill to allow both parents can take leave at the same.

They PM says the government is currently working though problems in National's new PPL Bill.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Prime Minister said the Labour-led Government was happy to give "credit where credit is due" if they did end up adopting Nationals PPL private members bill lodged today from workplace relations spokesperson Amy Adams.

But Ms Ardern said the advice that she has got on National's bill that is not "workable" in its current form, and would not have the desired outcomes Ms Adams expects.

"I have no doubt that at the time we are in a position to pursue it, there will be given due credit to the opposition for that. I have no trouble with that," Ms Ardern said.

"They certainly raised the idea with us, so credit where credit is due."

Two weeks ago when parliament last sat National sought to amend government legislation that would see paid parental leave extended from the current 18 weeks to 22 weeks from July 1 next year and 26 weeks from July 1, 2020.

National first proposed amendments which were voted down 61-57, then an attempt to send the changes back to a select committee was defeated 61-56.

Ms Adams is today lodging a private members bill to allow both parents to take paid leave at the same time.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The issue is that the SOP currently has some issues with it, the members bill.

"I'd rather make sure that if we do this and when we do this we do it properly."    

Ms Ardern said Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway was getting advice on National's new PPL bill to progress it into what it sees as a workable policy.

"What we're looking at at the moment, actually what shape does that members bill need to take to be workable," Ms Ardern said.

"My advice currently is, in the current form, it wouldn't necessarily achieve the outcomes that the member wants."    

Mr Lees-Galloway said previously National's change would mean parents could take 13 weeks leave together, using up half their PPL.

However, Mr Lees-Galloway has never entirely rejected National's policy idea, and says it could work if it was restricted to the first few weeks of a baby's life.

But he won't hold up the existing bill to do so.  

National, however, wants both parents to be able to take leave at the same time.
Source: 1 NEWS

