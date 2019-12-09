TODAY |

PM headed to Whakatāne tonight as police confirm first White Island eruption death, with more expected

Anna Whyte, 1 News Now Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

One person has been confirmed dead in the White Island eruption today, and more fatalities are likely, police say. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister assured people who had loved ones on White Island this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Deputy police commissioner of district operations John Tims confirmed the fatality after the eruption of White Island (Whakaari), off the coast of Whakatāne at 2.11pm today. 

Mr Tims said 23 people had been taken from the island. However, police believed there were about 50 people in total on the island when the eruption occurred. 

"I can confirm one fatality, and there are likely to be more," he told media. 

The person who died had been transported back to shore. There is no contact with people still on the island. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Deputy Commissioner of District Operations John Tims confirmed that one person had been killed on White Island this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

"It continues to be an evolving situation," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media. 

She said there were both New Zealanders and visitors from overseas who were on the island at the time of the eruptions. 

Ms Ardern said there would be a "huge amount of concern and anxiety" by family and friends of the people on the island. 

"I can assure them police are doing everything they can."

She is travelling to Whakatāne tonight. 

"Our focus is to ensure police and emergency management have all the resources they need."

New Zealand
Politics
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Natural Disasters
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
'My God' - Haunting video shows destroyed helicopter, people huddled by water's edge after White Island eruption
2
Live updates: Police confirm one person dead in White Island eruption, with more fatalities likely
3
Jacinda Ardern: People 'unaccounted for' on White Island
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Kiwis need to be prepared for volcanic eruption, disaster risk expert says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Food manufacturers told to 'clean up act' after sugar content revealed

KiwiRail anticipates significant damage after flooding

Finland politician could take Jacinda Ardern's 'world's youngest PM' title
01:48

'It didn't look good' - Fisherman says White Island eruption looked like 'a hell of an explosion'