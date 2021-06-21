PM grins at question about Winston Peters' NZ First comeback speech

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern laughed after being asked "Did you see the feathers?" in the wake of Winston Peters describing his NZ First as a "phoenix" in a speech yesterday.
At the 28th New Zealand First Party AGM yesterday, Peters promised the party would make a comeback.
In last year's election, the party failed to reach the 5 per cent threshold to remain in Parliament.
Ardern said she had not had the chance to read Peters speech or seen coverage of it, telling Breakfast: "It's politics, right?"
"So, you know, it takes all kinds in politics."
"So many critics and scribes have tried and continued to write our obituary, but we’re here today, as always, steadfast and resolved to put New Zealand first," he said.
"Ladies and gentlemen, we’re a phoenix that will again rise as the public wake up to the inexactitude — it’s a long word, so I’ll say it slowly for the media — the inexactitude of this Government and a hapless National Party."
Peters also took the opportunity yesterday to tear into his former political adversaries, including the Greens, Labour, National and ACT.