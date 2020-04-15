PM, Govt ministers and public service execs including Dr Ashley Bloomfield to take 20% pay cut

Jacinda Ardern has announced she, along with Government ministers and public service chief executives, will take a 20 per cent pay cut to identify with the difficulties facing New Zealanders in the wake of Covid-19.

The Prime Minister said the pay cut would last for the next six months.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, who as Director-General of Health has been the face of the Government's response to the epidemic alongside Ms Ardern, confirmed at their daily press conference that he would be one of those taking the pay cut.

Following the PM's announcement, National leader Simon Bridges tweeted he would chip in and take a 20 per cent drop in salary too.

Ms Ardern said: "As we acknowledge New Zealanders who are reliant on wage subsidies, taking pay cuts and losing their jobs as a result of Covid-19's global pandemic, we feel acutely the struggle that many New Zealanders are facing and so too, do the people that I work with on a daily basis."

"It is about leadership," she said, adding that the move would not "shift the Government's overall fiscal position".

"If there was ever a time to close the gap between different positions, it's now," the Prime Minister said.

"This is where we can take action which is why we have."

She said the move stands alongside "many actions taken by many people".

Ms Ardern acknowledged the many sectors working to help New Zealanders at this time.

“Of course many people in our public sector are our frontline essential workers - nurses, police, healthcare professionals. We are not suggesting pay cuts here, nor would New Zealanders find that appropriate.

“Rather, I am responsible for the executive branch, myself and ministers, this is where we can take action, and this is why we have,” Ms Ardern said.

"We have made a decision about ourselves.

"A lot of people are taking a huge hit right now, I do not want the people who feel that to be the people on the frontline - our lower, middle income earners. It should be about leadership and that means the people at the top". Ms Arden said.