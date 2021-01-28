PM to give Covid-19 alert levels update tomorrow afternoon

An update on Covid-19 alert levels is set for tomorrow afternoon, after Auckland went back into Level 3 on Sunday, while the rest of the country went into Level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will hold a press conference at 4.30pm, Wednesday.

Ardern announced on Sunday night the heightened alert levels would stay in place for at least three days - beginning from 11.59pm, Sunday.

Cabinet will meet tomorrow afternoon to discuss the levels, after it has the latest result from Covid-19 testing.

There have been no additional community cases so far since three new Covid-19 cases in the community were announced on Sunday.