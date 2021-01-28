TODAY |

PM to give Covid-19 alert levels update tomorrow afternoon

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
An update on Covid-19 alert levels is set for tomorrow afternoon, after Auckland went back into Level 3 on Sunday, while the rest of the country went into Level 2. 

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield - File. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will hold a press conference at 4.30pm, Wednesday. 

Ardern announced on Sunday night the heightened alert levels would stay in place for at least three days - beginning from 11.59pm, Sunday. 

No new Covid-19 community cases in second day of Auckland lockdown, despite testing surge

Cabinet will meet tomorrow afternoon to discuss the levels, after it has the latest result from Covid-19 testing. 

There have been no additional community cases so far since three new Covid-19 cases in the community were announced on Sunday. 

