PM expects more travel restrictions, as US places ban on Europe amid coronavirus

Expect further travel restrictions into New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Her comments came after US president Donald Trump banned flights from Europe for 30 days.

Yesterday, Jacinda Ardern extended the 14-day self-isolation rule to travellers from anywhere in Italy coming into New Zealand.

This afternoon, Mr Trump said in an address to the nation he was suspending all travel between the United States and Europe, except for Britain, for 30 days beginning Saturday.

Shortly after, Homeland Security clarified the countries targeted as those in the Schengen Area, and said it would not apply to permanent residents and most immediate family members of US citizens.

When asked of the impact it would have on New Zealand, Ms Ardern said the steps taken by other countries have been factored into decision making so far, but New Zealand had already taken steps to restrict travel before other countries.

"Public health for New Zealanders is our number one priority, which is why we have been moving consistently, upgrading our border restrictions... we’ve had some of the toughest restrictions in the world and I expect I’ll be getting further advise in the next 24 hours to move again on our border restrictions," she said.

"We’re seeing outbreaks in the US, we need to factor all of that in. "

"I expect we will see further border restrictions in New Zealand because that is what we have been doing to date, we keep moving to try and make sure we are keeping that number one priority of keeping New Zealanders safe."

When asked about US' decision, Health Minister David Clark said "daily we are getting updates on the situation in Europe and the United States and across the world as the situation develops".

"The important thing here is that we are nimble."

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the implications of the US ban for foreign affairs were "massive".

"There's cancellations of meetings between countries, conferences, all on hold and we'll just have to deal with it as we get on top of the country."

Mr Peters said for himself, a planned trip to the Pacific for a meeting had been cancelled and also a climate meeting in French Polynesia was "off as well".

"It'll just be hardcore campaigning around the country from hereon in."

Current travel restrictions into New Zealand

Travellers from anywhere in Italy coming into New Zealand will need to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

On March 2, Jacinda Ardern announced travellers coming into the country from northern Italy and South Korea must self-isolate for 14 days and register with Healthline.

At the time she said the ban would not be extended to travellers from South Korea and Italy as both countries have "good healthcare systems" and the major outbreaks there are only in particular regions.

On February 28, the travel ban was extended to Iran, in addition to mainland China.