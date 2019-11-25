TODAY |

PM encourages Kiwis to visit retailers, museums during long weekend to support economy

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister is encouraging New Zealanders to get out and about this long weekend to support struggling local economies hit by Covid-19. 

File picture. Source: istock.com

"New Zealand united against Covid-19 and now New Zealand needs to unite for New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said from the Hawke's Bay.

"We have a big rebuild ahead of us, simple acts like going out and visiting a retailer or visiting a local museum makes all the difference.

"I would encourage people to go out, visit your local museum, local gallery, go and visit your local cafe, visit a restaurant, visit a retailer." 

It comes after figures released yesterday showed New Zealand lost a record 37,500 jobs last month after the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. 

Some of the hardest hit sectors were in agriculture, forestry and fishing which were down 8488 jobs, while accommodation and food services were down 6251 jobs, and manufacturing down 3797 jobs.

When asked what she planned for the long weekend, Ms Ardern said she would be in Hawke's Bay and Wellington. 

"My intention over the long weekend is to do exactly the same thing I hope other New Zealanders will do - a little bit of time with family and a little bit of time out and about."

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:51
Air NZ flight attendant losing job gives emotional tribute to fellow crew, friends in final flight
2
Protestors set Minneapolis police station ablaze in response to death of unarmed black man following arrest
3
YouTube couple face backlash after giving adopted son of three years to new 'forever family'
4
Auckland the only remaining area with an active case of Covid-19 in New Zealand
5
NZ goes entire week without new Covid-19 infection, only one active case left
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:38

'A couple of burns along the way' - Todd Muller describes his first week as National leader
00:33

Air New Zealand gives thanks to companies offering jobs to its laid off workers

Search continues for woman who went missing in Hunua Ranges more than a week ago

Libraries get $58.8 million Government funding boost over four years