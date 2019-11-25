PM encourages Kiwis to visit retailers, museums during long weekend to support economy

The Prime Minister is encouraging New Zealanders to get out and about this long weekend to support struggling local economies hit by Covid-19.

"New Zealand united against Covid-19 and now New Zealand needs to unite for New Zealand," Jacinda Ardern said from the Hawke's Bay.

"We have a big rebuild ahead of us, simple acts like going out and visiting a retailer or visiting a local museum makes all the difference.

"I would encourage people to go out, visit your local museum, local gallery, go and visit your local cafe, visit a restaurant, visit a retailer."

It comes after figures released yesterday showed New Zealand lost a record 37,500 jobs last month after the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

Some of the hardest hit sectors were in agriculture, forestry and fishing which were down 8488 jobs, while accommodation and food services were down 6251 jobs, and manufacturing down 3797 jobs.

When asked what she planned for the long weekend, Ms Ardern said she would be in Hawke's Bay and Wellington.