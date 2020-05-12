PM encourages flexible work hours, working from home to alleviate crowds on public transport

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is encouraging flexible work hours, or working from home to alleviate crowds on public transport as employees head back to a more normal work routine later this week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Physical distancing will still be a priority when Alert Level 2 kicks in on Thursday.

"I encourage employees to have a conversation with their employers around whether or not they will continue working from home," Ms Ardern told media today.

She also endorsed flexible starting and finishing hours to relieve the pressure on the public transport system and urged commuters to maintain physical distancing where possible.

"In summary, plan your trip, keep your distance and track your journey," Ms Ardern said.

Her comments come as there were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand today.

There were also no further deaths, with the national death toll remaining at 21.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave the update today, as the country prepares to move into Alert Level 2 on Thursday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand remains at 1497, made up of 1147 confirmed and 350 probable cases.