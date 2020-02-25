TODAY |

PM distances Shane Jones' role in fishery decisions after revelation Talley's donated nearly $27,000 to NZ First Foundation

The Prime Minister is distancing NZ First MP Shane Jones' role in the Government's fisheries policy decisions, after it was reported the NZ First Foundation received a $26,950 donation from seafood company Talley's. 

When asked about Mr Jones' role in decisions around fisheries, Ms Ardern told media from Fiji today she would not "describe his portfolio allocation in that way". Mr Jones is the Regional Economic Development Minister and holds other portfolios.

Today RNZ revealed the New Zeand First Foundation "received $26,950 from seafood giant Talley's and from managing director Sir Peter Talley between 2017 and 2019".

Declared candidate donations were also made to Mr Jones and NZ First MP Fletcher Tabuteau in 2017, as well as seven National candidate donations and one Labour candidate donation. 

"Stuart Nash is the Minister of Fisheries, he makes his decisions based on science and evidence," Ms Ardern said. 

"They [NZ First] have as much as a role as the New Zealand Green Party and as the Labour Party.

"We're an MMP Government, of course we discuss and debate policies together but the Minister is Stuart Nash."

Greenpeace has called on Ms Ardern to launch an external review of fishing decisions relating to Talley's made by the current Government.

