TODAY |

PM demonstrates 'East Coast wave' as coronavirus alternative to handshakes, hongi

Source:  1 NEWS

During her post-Cabinet meeting press conference today, the Prime Minister demonstrated the 'East Coast wave' - a uniquely New Zealand alternative to handshakes amid the spread of coronavirus. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Limited contact is being advised due to the spread of coronavirus, and one of the alternatives suggested is the ‘East Coast wave’.

On Saturday, while announcing the sweeping 14-day self-isolation rule on all travellers entering the country, except from the Pacific Islands, Ms Ardern requested New Zealanders stop handshakes, hugs and hongi. 

"I know this is counter to who we are as a nation, but the best we can do right now to show love and affection to one another is to switch to the East Coast wave.

"If you don't know what that is, find an East Coaster."

In a lighter moment today after announcing a ban on large gatherings, Ms Ardern was asked to demonstrate the East Coast wave. 

She obliged, then asked the media to also demonstrate. 

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Hawke's Bay
Gisborne
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM
2
'Please think of other people' - Levin woman who sat behind man with coronavirus on plane speaks from isolation
3
Countdown offers jobs to hospitality industry workers, as coronavirus sees supply chain demand spike
4
Full video: Prime Minister speaks with media amid ongoing coronavirus upheaval in New Zealand
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Struggle for NZ schools to get money to run camps as parents realise they don't have to pay

00:47

Jacinda Ardern says economic impact of coronavirus could be worse than global financial crisis

Countdown offers jobs to hospitality industry workers, as coronavirus sees supply chain demand spike

All large gatherings, with exception of schools, to be cancelled due to coronavirus - PM