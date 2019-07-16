TODAY |

PM defends not extending ACC to mentally traumatised terrorist attack victims

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Politics

Jacinda Ardern defended the decision to not extend ACC cover to those mentally traumatised by the events in the Christchurch terrorist attack. 

Instead, the Prime Minister said on TVNZ1's Breakfast, WINZ provided the support as the Government "wanted to provide cover, we wanted to do it quickly".

Ms Ardern said the Government were asked if they wished to provide support for those who were mentally traumatised by the terrorist attack.

“The answer was yes, the issue then became, what’s the best way to deliver that?"

Fifty-one people were killed in the March 15 mosque attacks. 

She said ACC put forward the option of an extension to cover, "because that cover doesn’t exist for anyone, it wasn’t just about the victims of March 15".

Ms Ardern said "such a significant change" could open up questions such as changes to levies and the level of consultation needed.

"It would take time. We wanted to provide cover, we wanted to do it quickly, ACC would not have been a quick option and it was a substantial change."

She said Work and Income were able to provide it instead. "They’re a bit more agile, a bit more discretion, they’ve done it before. We put together a package specifically that way to deal with the issue."

There had been criticism about the rejection of the Government to extend ACC to mentally traumatised victims. 

ACC expert and New Zealand Law Foundation Researcher Warren Forster said last week a briefing paper from ACC in the wake of the terrorist attacks indicated a proposal highlighting clear benefits at a low cost.

"If you look at what ACC's managed portfolios are, it’s not even .001 per cent of the return on investment each year. It is literally the cost of this particular group of people which everyone agrees needed our help," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“We wanted to provide cover, we wanted to do it quickly,” so it was provided by WINZ, the Prime Minister said. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:13
Mother’s ACC battle leads to dozens more sharing their story
2
Jonny Small says his aim was to keep the history of the 30-year-old giant cactus alive by relocating it.
Christchurch man insists he's no drug dealer after selling off massive cactus containing class-A drug
3
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
4
While the odd bouts of worry and stress are a part of life, around a quarter of us suffer from chronic anxiety.
Watch: Dr Sash talks us through the signs anxiety may be impacting your life
5
New Zealand's Martin Guptill, center, waits for the trophy presentation after losing the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. England won after a super over after the scores ended tied after 50 overs each. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Jimmy Neesham's cutting response to devastating World Cup final loss - 'Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The service resumed this afternoon after the fault stop the train service for five hours.

Mechanical fault causes delays on Wellington rail line
With four properties under contract, the Omokoroa project is the fastest-selling development on record.

National's KiwiBuild complaint taken up by Auditor-General's office
Drinking water tap

Boil water notice issued for Ohakune due to high rainfall
03:12
Pippa Wetzell is back to name and shame some overpackaging offenders.

Fair Go shows off your latest examples of environmentally unfriendly packaging