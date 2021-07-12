PM 'comfortable' using millions from crime proceeds to fund gang-led meth rehab

Jacinda Ardern says she is "comfortable" $2.75 million from Proceeds of Crime funding was given to a Mongrel Mob-led meth rehabilitation programme.

Source: 1 NEWS

She said the programme, which ran for a "short time" in 2020, was based off a 2010 programme which was part of the then-National Government's methamphetamine action plan.

Ardern said the programme was "very much focused" on trying to address meth addiction and the crime which often results from it.

"It is not new [the programme] and it would be a shame to see a political party that once supported addressing meth addiction and crime-related meth addiction, from stepping away from that, which now appears to be the case."

The 2020 programme had showed signs of success, Ardern said, with a higher compliance with court orders and people passing drug tests.

"We have to make a decision in New Zealand. We either want to fund programmes that, yes, will have people involved in them who have a criminal history but who are determined to address the meth addiction, or we exclude people with criminal histories from meth programmes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I for one wanted to stop victimisation and so that means we will be offering programmes to people who have a criminal past."

Ardern admitted during this afternoon's post-Cabinet briefing she had been one of the ministers involved in making the decision to fund it and was "comfortable" with this.

She explained the programme had been put forward by the Ministry of Health and was supported by Corrections, the Ministry of Social Development, police and Hawke's Bay police.

Ardern's comments come after National's police spokesman Simeon Brown criticised the move, saying it "sends all the wrong messages".

"If we want to get their members off drugs we should be funding organisations like the Salvation Army who have a proven track record with working with gang members to help them get off meth," he said.

"They also have proper measures in place to ensure the accountability of any government funding ...

"The Proceeds of Crime Fund was set up to support victims of crime — not the perpetrators. This Government is sending all the wrong messages. This is outrageous."