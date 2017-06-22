PM Bill English reveals Todd Barclay offered to play him alleged secret tapes

It is day six of the Todd Barclay alleged secret tapes scandal and Prime Minister Bill English is still facing uncomfortable questions.

Today he admitted the rookie MP offered to play him a recording of staffer Glenys Dixon.

That's despite Mr English yesterday questioning if the tapes ever existed.

"I know you could have a whole lot of questions about this," he said today.

"What I knew that was relevant to the police investigation. I responded to their questions they were asking me on the basis of the information I had given to the [Clutha-Southland] electorate chair [Stuart Davie]."

Mr English was referring to texts sent to Mr Davie in which he said Mr Barclay had recorded Ms Dickson – that evidence formed part of a police investigation.

Charges were never laid against Mr Barclay, who resigned last week.

The Prime Minister faced a barrage of questions about the Barclay debacle after his keynote speech to National’s election year conference.

Police are re-assessing their ten month investigation, and are expected to make an announcement tomorrow.

Mr English says Mr Barclay should now co-operate with police, after earlier refusing to be interviewed.

"It would be my view he should co-operate."

However Mr English said he respected Mr Barclay's "legal rights to make his own decisions about how is represented and what action he takes".