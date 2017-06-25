PM Bill English pushes tax cuts and immigration stance at party conference

It is clear National won't be changing its tune for the upcoming election in a bid for a fourth term.

Bill English signaled today that if re-elected, the party would again look to cut taxes, although when and by how much remains unclear.

He used his National Party conference keynote speech to put some campaign heat on the opposition.

Claiming there is now a stark choice for voters, between a National Party which is open to immigration, and Labour that wants to take it down a notch.

"The Labour leader says its time for a breather, he hasn't even been in government yet and he's out of breath," Mr English said.

However Labour disputes this position.