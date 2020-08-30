PM backs Auckland's Alert Level 2 move despite outbreak's long tail - 'Our system is good'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the systems in place to combat Covid-19 in New Zealand are well-designed for situations like the one the country is about to face, with the nation set to function at Alert Level 2 while Auckland is still looking to isolate a large cluster.

Auckland moves out of its Level 3 lockdown at 11.59pm tonight after an outbreak emerged two weeks ago which has accumulated 135 confirmed cases so far.

While 20 of those cases have since recovered, the "tail" of the new cluster has not yet been isolated and a new sub-cluster has formed from a church in Mt Roskill.

Ms Ardern said despite the outbreak ongoing, New Zealand and Auckland can handle it safely at Level 2.

"As you'll see from the Alert Level 2 framework we set early on in our fight against Covid, we did anticipate being in Level 2 while having to stamp out a cluster like this one," she said.

"In fact, the Alert Level 2 framework does list limited community transmission and active clusters as one of the possibilities while we're in Alert Level 2."

With that said, she offered some confidence to concerned Kiwis.

"Our system is good - it is designed to keep us on track with our elimination strategy at Level 2 in this scenario we now have, but it will only work if people follow the guidance.

"I understand that it is easy to become complacent, that if you hear, for instance, as we did today, two cases, you may question what is the likelihood of you coming into contact with those two cases.

"Everyone, I'm sure, who has experienced Covid-19 probably thought that same thing at some point until it was them."

She thanked people in Auckland for their compliance over the last few weeks with the region-wide lockdown but asked that it continue with tonight's move down from Level 3.

The Prime Minister held up a map showing cases had been confirmed all across the large city to emphasise her plea.

"You can see from this map which depicts where we have had cases in Auckland that there is no corner that has been untouched by this cluster - that's why the rules are for everyone and why we need everyone to stick to them no matter where in Auckland you are.

"If we want to stop this spread, we have to stop socialising for a time."

As part of the transition to Level 2, mandatory mask use comes into effect tomorrow when using public transport or ride-sharing for people 12 years old and older.

Aucklanders have been encouraged to wear masks whenever they are out and about, though.

"On masks generally, please wear them, Auckland," Ms Ardern said.

"If you go to a shop, wear a mask. If you go to a mall, wear a mask. Basically, when you step out of your home we are asking you if you can please wear a mask. This is one of the key ways we can protect you."

Ms Ardern added she won't rule out mandating mask use everywhere in the future but that depends on the response of New Zealanders starting tomorrow.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay added the public health sector backs the current systems in place as well.