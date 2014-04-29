PM announces next group to be vaccinated against Covid-19

The next group of New Zealanders in the Covid-19 vaccine queue will be frontline workers, such as Covid testers, ambulance staff and people working in GP clinics.

Vaccine file photo.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today, saying the group comprises of 57,000 people, which adds to the 50,000 eligible border and MIQ workers and their household contacts who were the first to be vaccinated.

She expects vaccination of the second group to begin within a month.

Ardern described the vaccination rollout as a "rolling decision-making" process.

The second group to be vaccinated would be people who are on the frontline and interacting with Covid patients, who could be potentially exposed while providing care.

Those people would be Covid testers and vaccinators, ambulance emergency workers, community workers who go into homes and people on the frontline in doctors' clinics — including reception, pharmacy workforce, NGOs, urgent care clinics and contact tracing workers.

