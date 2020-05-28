PM announces $175 million for arts and music industry 'decimated' by Covid-19

The Government is putting $175 million into the arts and music industry to go towards the recovery of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement today, saying the arts and music sectors have been "decimated" by the impact of Covid-19.

"We know many of our creatives get income from multiple sources and it is an ongoing challenge to piece together the gigs and commissions to earn a livelihood," Ms Ardern said.

"Modelling based on Treasury forecasts suggests that without Government intervention, the cultural sector will be hit roughly twice as hard as the rest of the economy, and 11,000 jobs could be lost within a 12-month period.

"A healthy cultural sector has many positive flow-on effects for other important parts of our economy, such as technical production, hospitality, venues and domestic tourism."

Of the funding:

- $7.9m goes to 'Careers Support for Creative Jobseekers', a programme to help artists and creatives get back into work.

- $70 million over three years for a Creative Arts Recovery and Employment Fund, to commission creative projects.

- $60 million over three years for a Cultural Innovation Fund, a contestable fund "to support new ways of operating".

- $20 million for a Cultural Capability Fund to help with Covid-19 related issues such as legal services, online delivery and audience development.

- $16.5 million for a New Zealand Music Recovery Fund, to help those in the music industry.



It comes after the Government yesterday announced where $95 million from Budget 2020 for the arts and cultural sector would go.

The arts and creative sector puts $11 billion per year into New Zealand's GDP.