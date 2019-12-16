TODAY |

PM and Cabinet observe minute's silence for Whakaari/White Island victims

Source:  1 NEWS

Cabinet today observed a minute's silence for the victims of the Whakaari/White Island. 

The 2.11pm moment of silence was observed nationwide and was exactly a week after the volcano erupted. Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and the rest of Cabinet stood in silence at 2.11pm, exactly a week since the eruption began.

The death toll from the eruption currently stands at 16.

Four more victims were formally identified today. 

They have been named as Jessica Richards, 20; Jason David Griffiths, 33; Martin Berend Hollander, 48; and Kristine Elizabeth Langford, 45, police said.

Four more victims formally identified in Whakaari/White Island eruption

All four victims were identified as Australian citizens.

Later today, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne will meet with Ms Ardern to express "deep appreciation for the professional and quick response of the New Zealand emergency and medical services and the care they have provided to Australian survivors of the eruption". 

