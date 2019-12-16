PM and Cabinet observe minute's silence for Whakaari/White Island victims

Cabinet today observed a minute's silence for the victims of the Whakaari/White Island.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and the rest of Cabinet stood in silence at 2.11pm, exactly a week since the eruption began.

The death toll from the eruption currently stands at 16.

Four more victims were formally identified today.

They have been named as Jessica Richards, 20; Jason David Griffiths, 33; Martin Berend Hollander, 48; and Kristine Elizabeth Langford, 45, police said.

All four victims were identified as Australian citizens.