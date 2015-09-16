Plunket nurses vote in favour of pay offer

Plunket nurses, health workers and administrators - over 800 members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation - voted today to accept the Ministry of Health’s pay offer.

The Collective Agreement pay deal includes parity with district health boards’ rates, setting living wage as a minimum starting salary and paid parental leave up to 14 weeks. It sees an average increase of eight to 15 per cent over a 24-month term, backdating to March.

The bargaining spanned 12 days and was concluded when additional funding was agreed between Plunket and the Ministry of Health.

Danielle Davies, the organiser for the NZTO, said the deal was successful due to strong engagement from its union members.