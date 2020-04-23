Plunket home visits go online for lockdown, and could stay that way

For over 100 years, Kiwi parents have relied on a visit from Plunket for advice and support with their new babies. But during the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19, like many other services, that home visit has moved online.

Plunket nurse Carolyn Wood says the transition is taking some getting used to.

“Nothing's quite the same as face-to-face but I think this is a really good way forward.”

Technology is playing a big role in allowing Plunket nurses such as Ms Wood to continue to play a role in young families – something that couldn’t have happened in the circumstances just a few decades ago.

Ms Wood said video calls make it easier to check in on little ones without breaking any bubbles, while providing that all-important inside look into how things are going.

“Your nursing skills and assessment - you are on alert,” she said.

“There's lots of things you're using. When you're on the phone, you've only got your ears which is fine - that becomes really well tuned. But it's good with Zoom to have a visual as well, to get a bit of a picture.”

Plunket CEO Amanda Malu said video calls allow nurses to do plenty without being there physically and hinted it could be what consultations look like in the future.

“We've always planned that we would introduce this type of service delivery in the future, Covid-19 has just meant we've had to fast track that,” Ms Malu said.

“We all know there are days when you just don't want to leave the house or when, if the baby's unwell, you just want to have a quick, reassuring call.”

Kiwi dad Junior Davy couldn’t agree more.

“I'm just happy that they're still up and running,” he said.