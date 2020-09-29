Plunket calls for mental health resources to help struggling mums

It's not just the new mums themselves under pressure, but those trying to help them are strained too leading to longer wait times to address maternal mental health issues.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's estimated almost 15 per cent of women in New Zealand experience maternal mental health issues, but those working with new mums and babies on the frontline believe it could be almost double that as some may not have been diagnosed or sought help.

However, there are already long waits for those trying to access help.

Plunket clinical leader Jacquie Taleni told TVNZ1's Breakfast more frontline staff were needed to reduce those wait times.

"We believe that with maternal mental health and infant mental health, if we got these right we can solve the world's problems, it'll be great because it's a ripple on effect," she said.

"If a mum's not feeling well and she's been told 'okay you're not feeling well, we've got about 5, 10 week waiting list, we'll see you then', you know, that's not good for her, that's not good for her baby and that's not good for her family so we need to be there to support them.

"Getting in early and having the man power to support them is the best thing."

Taleni said there were a lot of mothers struggling, likening becoming a new parent to starting a new job without an orientation.

"These mum's are trying their best, wanting the support that they really deserve but are struggling to find it at times."

Plunket clinical services manager Maria van der Plas said for some mums it may be a transitioning period, others it will be the "baby blues" but for some it could be severe depression, anxiety and psychosis.

"It's a huge spectrum as well as really huge numbers."

Van der Plas said there were great services in New Zealand but she's calling for an expansion and more resources to meet the large volume of need.

In 2017, mental health was a huge election issue.

When asked if the Labour-led coalition Government had lived up to its promises, van der Plas said it was "on their radar but I think we need to have it really front-focused knowing the impacts that is has across not just the individual but whānau, tamariki, society".