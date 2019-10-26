Plummeting nun a signal that SkyCity is back to business after this week's fire

Life is beginning to get back to normal at SkyCity after this week's fire, with a woman dressed as a nun jumping from the Sky Tower.

Bride-to-be Jordy McCaskie said she could see the damage to SkyCity's New Zealand International Convention Centre while she was on her way down.

"It looks pretty bad up there."

The fire started on Tuesday in the roof of the Convention Centre and burned for three days.

Firefighting efforts are winding down now, with some crew members still in rotation to dampen hot-spots.

The bride-to-be found out five minutes before jumping off the Sky Tower.

"I'd happily do it again - but not anytime soon."