Plenty of sun about for long weekend but watch those traffic hotspots

After some iffy weather over the Christmas-New Year period, the outlook is far brighter for people heading outdoors in the upper North Island over the long weekend.

Monday is Auckland Anniversary Day from Northland down to parts of Manawatu, Whanganui and Hawke's Bay, and the MetService says the good news is that there will be a lot of sun about.

However, there could be some drizzle in Waikato tomorrow and the chance of a shower south of Hamilton on Monday.

Nelson is also celebrating its Anniversary Day on Monday and fine weather is in store over the weekend as well.

Meanwhile, the NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists in the Auckland and Waikato regions to plan their journeys to avoid congestion hotspots.

Auckland highway manager Brett Gliddon says drivers leaving the city this afternoon and tomorrow morning, and those heading back on Sunday or Monday are likely to be delayed by heavy traffic.

Based on past experience, he expects traffic will start building from about 10am today with the busiest times being between 2pm and 8pm.

Motorists heading back to Auckland on Monday can expect heavy congestion from lunchtime through until the early evening.

"If you can plan your travel outside these times, you'll be giving yourself a much less stressful start to the weekend and help ease congestion levels for everyone else," Mr Gliddon said.

The NZTA has produced interactive maps on its website showing the busiest routes and times.