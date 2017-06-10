 

'Plenty of room in the sector' – initiative hopes to get young girls interested in IT careers

Tech companies believe they need to get females young if they are to have any chance of getting them into the workforce, so now they're working with educational institutions on a long term plan to do just that.

Tech companies and the Manukau Institute of Technology are teaming up on the DigiGirlz initiative targeting girls between 10 and 16.
There are currently eighty-five females aged between 10 and 16 taking part in the DigiGirlz initiative.

DigiGirlz is run by tech companies and Manukau Institute of Technology, who recognise New Zealand has a problem, with only three per cent of 15-year-old girls wanting a career in the IT sector.

Microsoft Partner Manager Jared Pedersen told 1 NEWS, "There's plenty of room in the sector and we basically need more girls showing more interest because that's where the jobs of the future are going to be."

Edwina Mistry, the community engagement manager for Manukau Institute of Technology believes something needs to change in the way young girls view the tech industry.

"Their way of thinking is that 'oh it's for boys, it's for nerds, you hide in a dark room' that's not true," she said.

Tech skills will be highly sought after in the global market as seven million jobs are forecast to disappear in the next four years because of technological change.

