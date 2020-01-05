Please stop calling emergency services about smoke haze, NZ police say

While it may look odd, the orange smoky haze colouring Auckland's sky today isn't an emergency, police say.
There have been "a number" of calls to the emergency 111 phone number reporting the strange colour of the sky.
In a statement this afternoon, police reiterated that the 111 number is only for emergencies - and this isn't one of them.
"While we appreciate these conditions may be causing concern, the 111 emergency number is for instances when, someone is breaking into your house right now.
"There is a car accident where people might be hurt, or cars are blocking the road; someone has been assaulted and the offender is still there; you are afraid for your safety and or for those around you; you need an emergency police response," police say.
The sky's unusual colouring is because of smoke blowing across from Australia's bushfires, and is expected to clear tomorrow.