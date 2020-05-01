'Please don't be an idiot' - Reports of parties planned for this weekend have Govt officials worried

Grant Robertson has a message for anyone in New Zealand who is thinking of holding a party this weekend with people outside of their Covid-19 bubble - “Don’t be an idiot.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Finance Minister revealed today there had been a surge in reports made to authorities of Kiwis holding gatherings at their houses with people who aren’t in their bubble.

There have been a total of 2101 reports from members of the public at Level 3 of people breaching rules. Of those, 991 were about businesses, 785 about individuals and 325 about mass gatherings. Mr Robertson said all of the reports are being followed up.

“As part of these reports by members of the public there has been an increase in reports about parties at residential addresses that clearly include people beyond that person’s bubble,” said Mr Robertson.

“I have two clear messages for anyone considering that - first, cancel your plans now. Secondly, be aware that the police will be particularly taking a dim view of this activity as part of their Level 3 enforcement activity this weekend.”

He said parties have been at the root at a number of clusters in New Zealand because the virus can spread easily at such events.

“Any uptick in cases as a result of parties will mean that we have to stay in Level 3 longer,” said Mr Robertson.

“So please don’t be an idiot. Stick to your bubble and everyone will be better off.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

To date there have been 281 breaches of the CDM or Health Acts under Alert Level 3, an increase of 96 in the past 24 hours. Of those, 77 people have been prosceuted, up 31 in the past 24 hours, and 180 warnings have been issued - an increase of 61.