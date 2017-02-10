'Please come help' - over 400 whales stranded near Golden Bay, up to 300 dead

Over 400 whales have stranded at Farewell Spit near Golden Bay at the top of the South Island.

People getting ready to help stranded pilot whales at Farewell Spit (Cheree Phillips) Source: Twitter: Cheree Phillips

Mike Ogle from the Department of Conservation is calling for help to save the whales.

"Bring your wetsuit, food and water," he wrote on Facebook this morning.

"Inside beach of Farewell Spit, 1km up from Triangle Flat (base of Spit car park). High tide at 10.30am so need people there as soon as possible."

A DOC spokesperson told 1 NEWS up to 416 pilot whales are stranded, but up to 300 of them have already died.

Project Jonah has mobilised medics to get to the scene, which is around 150km from Nelson.