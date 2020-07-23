TODAY |

'Pleasantly surprised' Air NZ boosts domestic schedule to 70% of pre-pandemic capacity

Source:  1 NEWS

Air New Zealand will be ramping up its domestic schedule for August, returning capacity to 70 per cent pre-pandemic levels.

This is up from the 55 per cent it previously predicted for August.

The airline’s general manager of networks, Scott Carr, said company officials were “pleasantly surprised” with demand. 

He said more than 408 one-way flights in August have been added, while 18 flights have been upgauged - replaced with a larger aircraft for increased capacity.

The following domestic routes will see additional or upgauged flights next month:

  • Auckland to/from Christchurch, Nelson, Queenstown, Dunedin
  • Wellington to/from Blenheim, Dunedin, Hamilton, Napier, Nelson, New Plymouth, Queenstown, Tauranga, Timaru 
  • Christchurch to/from Dunedin, Hamilton, Invercargill, Nelson, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Queenstown, Tauranga, Wellington

