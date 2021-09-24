Plea for understanding as those who can't wear masks battle hostility

The disability community is calling for more awareness of mask exemptions after a Christchurch woman was refused service, despite having a chronic lung condition.

Lucy Willis has an inflammatory lung condition, which means she can't wear a mask, but when she took her car for a warrant of service last week, she was turned away.

Staff at her local VTNZ told her they won't serve anyone not wearing a face covering.

"The chap told me 'where's your mask?' And I said 'I have an exemption, would you like to see it?' No was the flat refusal. We do not except exemptions here and we have a company policy right across the country.

"I haven't really felt safe in my community since, because I never know who is going to react to me like that."

Disability advocates say she's not alone in her experience, with one group saying they're hearing from hundreds of distressed people facing similar problems.

"Being aggressively and publicly grilled about why they have an exemption being turned away from shops and services," Prudence Walker from Disabled Persons Assembly New Zealand said.

A woman scanning in using the Covid Tracer app Source: istock.com

"Even had the police called on them or given a two-year ban, denied access to a healthcare appointment."

Under the Ministry of Health guidelines it acknowledges that some New Zealanders with a health condition or disability may not be able to wear a face covering safely or comfortably and are therefore not required to.

It says that businesses may require face coverings on its premises but must be careful in doing so in order to not discriminate against those exempt.

VTNZ told 1News in a statement it realises the rule will be unwelcome for those who have a valid mask exemption but the decision has been made to protect staff and customers to the best of its ability.

The Government sees things differently, with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins saying those with exemptions have a right to be served.

"If people have an exemption, then they have an exemption and should be served," he said.

Walker says while the community understands the pressure businesses face with needing to adhere to Covid precautions, those unable to wear a mask shouldn't be turned away.