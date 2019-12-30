Plea for airlines to allow support dogs on New Zealand flights

New Zealand's major airlines are being urged to relax their travel policies for emotional, psychological and medical support dogs.

Kotuku Foundation Assistance Animals Aotearoa believes some airlines are "very discriminatory."

“They specifically exclude and refuse to carry dogs that are assisting people with psychiatric or psychological disabilities,” says founder Merenia Donne.

Air New Zealand won't allow psychological or emotional assistance dogs on flights, apart from those heading to the United States, where the dogs are allowed in the cabin.

However, she says Jetstar are "incredibly thorough" and despite having "very high standards", they will consider taking assistance dogs in the cabin on a case by case basis.

“It's a little bit chicken and egg. All commercial airlines for a start have their own rules and regulations, there's no consistency.”

The charity as a result has launched a Canines in Cabins programme in partnership with Air Chathams and the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy in Whanganui.

This means the dogs that the charity is training can gain experience on commercial flights and smaller recreational planes.

The programme allows the dogs to earn their “wings” before they’re assigned to a new handler with specific needs which require a support dog.

Support dogs cater to a wide variety of people say Riley Cull, who volunteers as a handler with the Kotuku Foundation.

“A diabetes response dog, right up to helping someone who perhaps has PTSD who needs a skilled companion with them.”

She trains Lyra, who went on her first commercial flight alongside 1 NEWS, and will be assessed over the next six months before being put with a suitable individual or family which needs assistance.

“We want to have a programme that is recognised by all airlines that are then assured, as far as you can be with a dog, that it’s going to be safe and comfortable in cabin with its handler,” said Mary Donne.

She also wants to continue working with the Civil Aviation Authority and hopes to see a change to regulations in this area.