Playgrounds reopen for kids to play as Level 2 eases restrictions

Not only does the ease in restrictions of Alert Level 2 mean businesses can get back up and running but so can parks and playgrounds.

Palmeston North's City Council shared their eager preparation ahead of today as playgrounds around the city were thoroughly cleaned ahead of their reopening.

"Hey parents, just one more sleep until playgrounds can save your sanity once more! Our parks team will be sanitising every playground [this morning], and they'll be ready for you by midday!" the council shared on their Facebook page yesterday.

Parks and playgrounds had been forced to close during the lockdown but the move down to Level 2 has allowed them to reopen after thorough cleaning.