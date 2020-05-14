TODAY |

Playgrounds reopen for kids to play as Level 2 eases restrictions

Source:  1 NEWS

Not only does the ease in restrictions of Alert Level 2 mean businesses can get back up and running but so can parks and playgrounds.

Palmerston North City Council as been cleaning down the city's parks ready for kids today

Palmeston North's City Council shared their eager preparation ahead of today as playgrounds around the city were thoroughly cleaned ahead of their reopening. 

"Hey parents, just one more sleep until playgrounds can save your sanity once more! Our parks team will be sanitising every playground [this morning], and they'll be ready for you by midday!" the council shared on their Facebook page yesterday. 

Parks and playgrounds had been forced to close during the lockdown but the move down to Level 2 has allowed them to reopen after thorough cleaning. 

Children and playground users are encouraged by the council to sanitise or wash their hands after using the playgrounds.  

