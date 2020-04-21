Playgrounds in schools, ECEs 'out of bounds' during Covid-19 Alert Level 3

Children shouldn't play on playgrounds at schools and early childhood centres during Covid-19 Alert Level 3, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has recommended.

Community playgrounds are currently closed under Covid-19 Alert Level 4 and will continue to be closed under Level 3.

In a Facebook live video, Dr Bloomfield and Secretary of Education Iona Holsted answered Covid-19 questions from the public.

Dr Bloomfield recommended that playgrounds stay closed because of how hard they are to clean.

"My advice would be just because it's harder to clean school playgrounds and kids are much more likely to be potentially sharing germs and so on," he said.

"I would just keep the school playgrounds out of bounds just for this next period under Alert Level 3."

Some schools and early childhood centres will be physically open for students up to year 10 next Wednesday. However, it's recommended that children who can stay at home should continue doing so.