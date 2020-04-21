TODAY |

Playgrounds in schools, ECEs 'out of bounds' during Covid-19 Alert Level 3

Source:  1 NEWS

Children shouldn't play on playgrounds at schools and early childhood centres during Covid-19 Alert Level 3, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield has recommended.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Director General of Health recommended that school playgrounds shouldn’t be used by children during Covid-19 Alert Level 3.

Community playgrounds are currently closed under Covid-19 Alert Level 4 and will continue to be closed under Level 3.

In a Facebook live video, Dr Bloomfield and Secretary of Education Iona Holsted answered Covid-19 questions from the public.

Dr Bloomfield recommended that playgrounds stay closed because of how hard they are to clean.

"My advice would be just because it's harder to clean school playgrounds and kids are much more likely to be potentially sharing germs and so on," he said.

"I would just keep the school playgrounds out of bounds just for this next period under Alert Level 3."

Some schools and early childhood centres will be physically open for students up to year 10 next Wednesday. However, it's recommended that children who can stay at home should continue doing so.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown will end at 11.59pm Monday April 27, before a minimum period of two weeks at Alert Level 3.

New Zealand
Health
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:53
New Zealand lockdown's queen of 'mum dancing' crowned on Seven Sharp
2
Lockdown extension hopefully better in long run for businesses, says former Business NZ exec
3
'Concerns' for Auckland teen who's been missing for more than a day after taking his dog for a walk
4
Petition urging schools and ECEs to remain closed at Level 3 reaches 35,000
5
Bridges defends his stance on alert levels after being 'obliterated' in online post that has 23,000 comments
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland Airport runway replacement works to continue during all levels of Covid-19 alert levels restrictions
00:40

Covid-19: Cases in New Zealand region-by-region for April 21
04:54

Police will deal with 'ratbags and renegades' setting up roadblocks and checks
01:17

Man shot dead by police in South Auckland named