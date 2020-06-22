Players 'fizzing' with grassroots rugby back in action in Lincoln, Canterbury

Communities around New Zealand returned to the normal winter Saturday ritual with club rugby making a comeback last weekend.

It was on for young and old on Saturday at Lincoln Domain in Canterbury, where Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe joined in the fun.

“As soon as we got the green light you should've seen everyone, they were fizzing, they were down here and the lights were on and they were into it, it was good to see, a really good feeling,” Lincoln Rugby Club president Corran Pywell said.

From the juniors to the seniors, players were relishing every knock and scratch after a long lockdown.

“I got a sprig to the head, metal boots, bit sore, it was a good game,” one youngster said.

For areas like Lincoln, the after-match is always a highlight.

“Country rugby is about that, we put on an after match for the kids and have speeches, prize giving ... they do come out and enjoy it, yeah,” Pywell said