Playcentres get urgent $3.7m boost, after fears jobs and centres may be lost

An urgent funding boost of $3.7 million is being rolled out to save 400 playcentres.

Source: 1 NEWS

Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin made the announcement today, saying the Covid-19 lockdown disrupted flow of revenue from grants, donations and fundraising.

"We will also continue to work to ensure playcentre is viable, and that it carries on offering families the chance to play, grow and learn together," Ms Martin said.

Playcentre Aotearoa told 1 NEWS of its financial struggle in May, saying job losses and centre closures were likely in the coming months unless Government provided a funding boost.

More than $3m over four years for playcentres was also announced at the 2020 Budget.