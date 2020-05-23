TODAY |

Playcentres get urgent $3.7m boost, after fears jobs and centres may be lost

Source:  1 NEWS

An urgent funding boost of $3.7 million is being rolled out to save 400 playcentres. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin made the announcement today, saying the Covid-19 lockdown disrupted flow of revenue from grants, donations and fundraising. 

"We will also continue to work to ensure playcentre is viable, and that it carries on offering families the chance to play, grow and learn together," Ms Martin said. 

Playcentre Aotearoa told 1 NEWS of its financial struggle in May, saying job losses and centre closures were likely in the coming months unless Government provided a funding boost.

More than $3m over four years for playcentres was also announced at the 2020 Budget. 

Another $500,000 will go towards assessing the condition of playcentres. 

New Zealand
Politics
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, believed related to special exemption to attend funeral
2
Petition calls for UK to declare war on New Zealand to help win Covid-19 battle
3
Queen's corgi statues in Christchurch join list of vandalised monuments
4
Man who filmed himself coughing at Christchurch supermarket during lockdown sentenced
5
Fair Go: Couple whose Auckland wedding didn't go ahead in lockdown heading to court to get refund from venue
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23

Christchurch terrorist attack victims to receive another Victim Support payment

'Legends' - Red Cross honours refugees who served as essential workers during lockdown

Police call for calm between two Auckland schools after incident leaves student hospitalised

Man charged with robbery as police raid properties for Auckland homicide investigation