TODAY |

Playa Zahara fishing vessel with Covid-positive crew arrives at Lyttelton Port

Source:  1 NEWS

The Playa Zahara fishing vessel with 16 Covid-positive crew members on board has docked in Lyttelton Port this morning.

The Playa Zahara fishing vessel. Source: 1 NEWS

Three of the 18 crew members on the vessel Friday tested positive for the more contagious Delta variant, according to the Ministry of Health.

read more
Three Covid-positive crew members on Playa Zahara vessel have Delta variant

"Swabs were taken when the crew first arrived at Port Taranaki on Tuesday after reports of a flu-like illness on board. Standard Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocol, including the appropriate use of PPE, was used throughout the crew’s testing," the Ministry says.

The Playa Zahara fishing vessel docks at Lyttelton Port. Source: 1 NEWS

"The most recent crew aboard the Playa Zahara had arrived in New Zealand on June 18 and spent two days at a managed isolation facility in Auckland. They provided negative pre-departure tests before arriving in New Zealand and again tested negative before boarding the ship."

Playa Zahara crew members on a bus to a nearby quarantine facility. Source: 1 NEWS

Thirteen of the Covid-positive crew members have since been transported to a quarantine facility in Christchurch. Five others are remaining aboard to maintain basic functions of the vessel.

Whole genome sequencing is still underway for the remaining crew members.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating after overnight firearms incident in Auckland
2
Kiwi athletes frustrated with NZ Olympic Committee over selection criteria
3
Mongrel Mob's Harry Tam: People want to change, but they don’t know how
4
Minister won't support routine arming of frontline police despite recent incidents
5
No new Covid-19 cases in the community, 10 in MIQ over past two days
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police investigating after overnight firearms incident in Auckland
08:01

‘Global Covid elimination is the only way forward’ — UK epidemiologist
17:35

Mongrel Mob's Harry Tam: People want to change, but they don’t know how

NZTA does U-turn on truck-brake checks after complaints