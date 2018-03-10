 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Plastic recycling a new venture for Christchurch people with disabilities

share

Sam Clarke 

1 NEWS Reporter

Kilmarnock Enterprises is already diverting tonnes of soft plastic waste from landfills.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Sam Clarke

Christchurch and Canterbury

Conservation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Classy Hurricanes overpower injury-hit Crusaders, win riveting NZ derby Super Rugby battle

2
Solomone Kata of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Can the Warriors break Perth hoodoo against Rabbitohs in NRL's opening round?


01:52
3
A Facebook page about the abuse, long hours and low pay nurses say they face has exploded in popularity.

'Look after us so we can look after you'- NZ Nurses speak out on Facebook over 'failing health system'

00:38
4
The cyclone that's battered parts of the Pacific could bring gale force winds and heavy rains.

Tropical Cyclone Hola set to arrive in NZ Monday bringing severe gales and heavy rain


00:39
5
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

00:30
The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Classy Hurricanes overpower injury-hit Crusaders, win riveting NZ derby Super Rugby battle

The Hurricanes have beat the Crusaders 29-19 in Wellington.

00:15
England defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets in Christchurch this afternoon to take out the ODI series 3-2

England march on to win ODI series decider against Black Caps after NZ collapse

England have taken out the ODI series against NZ with a seven wicket win at Hagley Oval in Christchurch this afternoon in the final ODI match.

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 