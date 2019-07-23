Plastic-free problem-solving students invent food wrap made of gummy bears

Two students from Highlands Intermediate School in New Plymouth have invented a clever way to avoid plastic-wrapping fruit.

Grace O'Dowda and Zoe Hickford put their heads together to make the plastic-free food-wrap out of gummy bears.

"We think it will help reduce plastic in our oceans and just in general," Grace says.

Their science teacher, Pat Swanson, is impressed with the pair.

"It addresses a need in our world today," he says. "It's very simple, I wish I'd thought of it."

The creation is meant for fruit, such as wrapping up an apple, Zoe says.

And it has a sweetening effect.

"That's the real point," says Grace.

They say it takes only 10 minutes to make - a quick zap in the microwave, a stir and then painted onto baking paper.

After a five-minute stint in the fridge, it's ready to spread.

"I'm proud of ourselves," Zoe says.