Plants stolen from Wellington Botanic Gardens recovered by police

Ten of the 12 plants stolen from the Begonia House at the Wellington Botanic Gardens earlier this month have been recovered by police.

Twelve plants were plucked from the garden, ranging from cuttings through to small trees.

The heist took place from a locked building overnight on Monday October 12 but with no obvious break-in damage.

"Our plant babies will head straight to the nursery for some TLC before they are put back in their rightful home," Wellington Gardens posted on their Facebook page today.

It comes as in the last five years, indoor plant sales on the site have climbed 2500 per cent. One plant sold for more than $8000 in August.