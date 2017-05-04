 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Plant-killing disease found in second Auckland area

share

Source:

NZN

The plant-killing disease myrtle rust has been found at a second part of Auckland.

Myrtle Rust has been found in five pohutukawa seedlings in Kerikeri.

Source: 1 NEWS

Last week, the several hundred ramarama plants at a commercial site in west Auckland were found to be infected - the first in the region.

The Ministry for Primary Industries today said the discovery of a second site, at a private property in St Lukes, was "disappointing but also expected".

"While myrtle rust has been relatively dormant over the winter months, we have been expecting new infections to be identified as the weather warms up and the fungus begins to release spores again," response controller Catherine Duthie said.

There are now 136 confirmed locations across the country - including Taranaki, Te Puke, Waikato and Northland - with 90 per cent on ramarama or pohutukawa plants.

"We are now considering what this new find means," Dr Duthie said.

MPI is now calling for anyone in Auckland who has the affected plants in their garden to check for signs of the distinctive yellow fungus and report sightings.

"Auckland is a big place and we can't check everywhere," Dr Duthie said.

"It's important you don't touch the plant or the rust, as this may spread it.

As with previous infections, movement controls have been put on the St Lukes property and affected plants were to be removed and destroyed.

Myrtle rust has previously been found in Taranaki, Te Puke, Waikato and Northland.

Severe infections of myrtle rust can kill plants and in Australia it caused the extinction of several species of significance to Aborigines, as well as hitting commercial crops.

MPI believes the disease has not been spreading across New Zealand, but was rather blown over in a single wind event from Australia.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'


2
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

01:15
3
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

NZ police's 'entertaining police recruitment video' goes viral

00:44
4
Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red


5
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

03:48
1 NEWS can exclusively reveal the U-turn from the government.

Exclusive: Govt bows to National's pressure over simultaneous leave for both parents in Paid Parental Leave Bill

Currently, both parents are unable to take paid parental leave at the same time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:28
The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.

Video: Wellingtonians ignore warnings of wastewater leak and swim in harbour

The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.

Jacinda Adern describes her highlight as "a really postive feeling."

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.

00:36

Watch: Woman accuses police of 'racism' as flag poles confiscated from Tongan RLWC supporters in south Auckland

When police asked the for the fan's daughter's flag pole, she called their tactics "racist over-policing".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 