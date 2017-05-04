Plant-killing disease found in second Auckland area

The plant-killing disease myrtle rust has been found at a second part of Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

Last week, the several hundred ramarama plants at a commercial site in west Auckland were found to be infected - the first in the region.

The Ministry for Primary Industries today said the discovery of a second site, at a private property in St Lukes, was "disappointing but also expected".

"While myrtle rust has been relatively dormant over the winter months, we have been expecting new infections to be identified as the weather warms up and the fungus begins to release spores again," response controller Catherine Duthie said.

There are now 136 confirmed locations across the country - including Taranaki, Te Puke, Waikato and Northland - with 90 per cent on ramarama or pohutukawa plants.

"We are now considering what this new find means," Dr Duthie said.

MPI is now calling for anyone in Auckland who has the affected plants in their garden to check for signs of the distinctive yellow fungus and report sightings.

"Auckland is a big place and we can't check everywhere," Dr Duthie said.

"It's important you don't touch the plant or the rust, as this may spread it.

As with previous infections, movement controls have been put on the St Lukes property and affected plants were to be removed and destroyed.

Myrtle rust has previously been found in Taranaki, Te Puke, Waikato and Northland.

Severe infections of myrtle rust can kill plants and in Australia it caused the extinction of several species of significance to Aborigines, as well as hitting commercial crops.