Plans for Wellington's new $50 million children's hospital take shape

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.
Last year 240mm of rain fell in November, but this time around, there's been just 17mm.
The airline said they wanted to celebrate the season in a "uniquely New Zealand way."
Mr Seymour debated the pros and cons with Dr Peter Thirkell of the Care Alliance.
Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ