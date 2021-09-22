TODAY |

Plans afoot to ban unvaccinated from Parliament

Benedict Collins, 1 NEWS Political Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Parliament could soon be a no-go area for the unvaccinated.

The Parliamentary Service is seeking legal advice around a ban after being asked to by Speaker Trevor Mallard. Source: 1 NEWS

The Parliamentary Service has confirmed on Wednesday it is seeking legal advice around a ban after being asked to by Parliament's Speaker, Trevor Mallard.

In an interview with the media outlet Newsroom on Wednesday morning, Mallard announced his plan to ban the unvaccinated from the precinct given the highly-contagious Covid-19 Delta variant.

Mallard indicated the ban could apply to unvaccinated staff, journalists and members of the public who wanted to visit.

None of the political parties at Parliament were aware this was being announced on Wednesday and some staff were distressed at the manner in which it was announced.

The chief executive of the Parliamentary Service, Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, issued a statement apologising for the lack of communication prior to the announcement.

"I am really sorry that you found out about this through the media rather than from me or your manager," he wrote.

He said the Parliamentary Service is still seeking legal advice and "no decisions have been made about whether staff will be asked to disclose vaccination status or whether there will be a requirement to be vaccinated to work on precinct".

ACT Party leader David Seymour said Mallard had promised to consult with political parties about any plan and that hasn't happened.

"I think what would have been helpful is if Trevor Mallard had communicated that to the MPs and staff in Parliament before he communicated with the media."

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament. Source: istock.com

Mallard also issued a statement to those who work at Parliament.

"I understand receiving information in this manner may have caused anxiety, which was not my intention," it said.

"The priority as always remains ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all those at Parliament."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Benedict Collins
