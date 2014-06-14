Plane makes emergency landing at Wanaka airport after problem with landing gear

A light aircraft has made an emergency landing at Wanaka Airport after experiencing problems with its landing gear.

The plane, with three people on board, circled mid-air over the airport for some time according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand who were alerted at 11.56am.

It was reported but not confirmed the plane was missing a wheel.



Three fire engines are at the scene with police and St John on standby.

The pilot has been in contact with a crash rescue person based at the airport before making the emergency landing just before 12.30pm.