TODAY |

Plan to mine iron sand from Taranaki coast quashed by Supreme Court

Source:  1 NEWS

A plan to mine millions of tonnes of iron sand off the coast of South Taranaki has been quashed by the country's highest court.

South Taranaki beach (file picture). Source: Supplied

Trans-Tasman Resources was given approval to extract up to 50 million tonnes of seabed from the South Taranaki Bight each year by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2017.

The decision was then overturned in the High Court.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court agreed iwi rights and the environment were not given enough weight in the original approval.

read more
Environmental groups lodge appeal against Taranaki seabed mining approval

"This grassroots, very small Taranaki iwi that took this huge debate on and this huge court case on, it's actually set precedence for every other case that comes to the court," Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said.

Trans-Tasman Resources said it will reapply to the EPA for the mining consents.

New Zealand
Taranaki
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Middlemore classify 66 patients as close contacts of two visiting Covid cases
2
Supermarkets among 7 new locations of interest in Auckland
3
Missing Waikato family were camping in 'dense' bush
4
19 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak
5
Missing Marokopa family found 'safe' after almost three weeks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:16

Government's long-awaited immigration ease brings tears of joy

Many with disabilities being failed by vaccine rollout, supporters say

Supermarkets among 7 new locations of interest in Auckland

'Long Covid is real' - Dr Bloomfield warns of ongoing symptoms