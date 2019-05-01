Plan for distributing millions in remaining Christchurch mosque donations to be revealed this week

A plan for distributing the remainder of the money donated to mosque shooting victims' families will be announced this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Pressure is mounting on Victim Support to hand out more of the millions of dollars it has collected for those affected by the terror attacks last month that left 51 people dead.

It received donations of $10.5 million, and is also in control of almost $3 million raised by seven predominantly Muslim groups.

But so far only $3 million has been distributed.

That is despite the victims and their families, many of whom are now without their main bread winner, reporting problems keeping up with their mortgage payments.

Donors RNZ has spoken to said that was not good enough and it should not take more than seven weeks to get the money to where it was needed.

Ms Ardern today confirmed a distribution plan would be revealed some time this week.

Victim Support has been approached for comment.

The Christchurch City Mission said it was hearing from more Muslim families asking for help in the wake of attacks.

City Missioner Matthew Mark said he understood the frustration over the delays, but Victim Support had a tough task.

"The organisation [that] are managing those funds have a very very strict criteria they have to adhere to ... to ensure that there's fairness and equity in how they're distributing those funds as well.

"It's something that can't be rushed, [and] also is something that needs to be extremely well considered so that nobody is left without at the end of the the day."