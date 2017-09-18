Plan to build container mall to help quake damaged shops in Kaikoura

As Kaikoura's post-quake rebuild continues, retailers are worried they're missing a major business opportunity for the town.

They want to build a container mall similar to Christchurch's ReStart mall to help quake damaged shops.

Businesses hit hard by the November 11 quake still need to carry out repairs on their buildings, but Kaikoura Retail and Trade Association member Stephanie Thompson says they don't have anywhere to relocate to.

"Some of the buildings that need to be repaired have damage that doesn't allow us to do it while we are currently operating," she said.

"We need to be able to maintain our businesses and keep the offering going."

The container mall would be built where the historic Adelphi Hotel once stood and would house between three to six businesses, as well as food carts.

ReStart Mall Trust Paul Lonsdale believes it is a no-brainer.

"I think it'd be a huge boost to their economy, I think it'd be a huge boost to their community spirit," he said.

But the containers need to be shifted this week to make way for new development in Christchurch's CBD. It will cost the retailers $184,000 to prepare the site and install the container shops.

Kaikoura District Council says it is assisting the association and providing advice, but doesn't have the resources to financially support it.

Chief Executive Angela Oosthuizen says they have "a lot of proposals that we do support and that we continue to support. Our job is that we provide fair and equitable to all the businesses in Kaikoura".

Mrs Thompson hopes generous Kiwis will pitch in to get the plan off the ground before the tourist season hits.

"We're not looking for a hand out, we're looking for a hand up. We just need to get started," she said.