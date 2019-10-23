'Plan B' location being looked at for APEC 2021 as fire rips through SkyCity convention centre

A 'Plan B' location to host the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is being actively looked at as a result of the fire still burning at the SkyCity Convention Centre construction site.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told TVNZ1's Breakfast the damage to the convention centre was "immense".

"This is big for Auckland, it's big for SkyCity, but it's going to have real implications for whether that convention centre can be completed on time for the APEC Conference," Goff said.

He said he would be talking to the Prime Minister "to see where the Government is at, foreign affairs has got a strategy working with council, there will be an alternative location for the leaders' meeting".

"But clearly, it won't be of the newness and the standard of this building."

"Here was a brand new international convention centre which was fit for purpose, to host the leaders' meeting.

"The convention centre was already delayed, that was causing real concern for SkyCity convention, and now we're looking at a situation where we will have to look at a Plan B."

APEC draws world leaders, business leaders and international media. It comprises of multiple meetings of top level officials over the year, with the most important 'Leaders' week' set for November 2021.

The week was estimated to draw 10,000 people - with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calling the meeting in New Zealand a "once every 20 years investment and opportunity".

Last year it was held in Papua New Guinea, marred by sparring between the US and China that were locked in a trade dispute.