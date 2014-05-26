Pizza delivery man smashed on the back of the head, knocked unconscious and robbed of $20 and pizza in Auckland

A 47-year-old male Auckland pizza deliverer suffered a serious head injury after being attacked from behind while working last night.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant said the man went to an address in Kelman Rd, Kelston, at 6.30pm.

He was getting the pizza out of his boot when he was struck by an object on the back of his head. He lost consciousness and was found 15 minutes later.

The offenders took $20 and the pizza. The victim remains in a serious, but stable condition.

"Police staff are absolutely disgusted by this offending," Ms Farrant said.

"An innocent member of our community was just doing his job, when he was struck over the head and left there unconscious."

"This could have been far more serious had a member of the public not found the victim and called for help."

Police area appealing to the public for information.

The victim was driving a silver Subaru Impreza.

"People have a right to go to work and do their job safely without being violently assaulted."