 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Pizza delivery man smashed on the back of the head, knocked unconscious and robbed of $20 and pizza in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 47-year-old male Auckland pizza deliverer suffered a serious head injury after being attacked from behind while working last night.

Police

Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Sergeant Kelly Farrant said the man went to an address in Kelman Rd, Kelston, at 6.30pm. 

He was getting the pizza out of his boot when he was struck by an object on the back of his head. He lost consciousness and was found 15 minutes later.

The offenders took $20 and the pizza. The victim remains in a serious, but stable condition. 

"Police staff are absolutely disgusted by this offending," Ms Farrant said. 

"An innocent member of our community was just doing his job, when he was struck over the head and left there unconscious."

"This could have been far more serious had a member of the public not found the victim and called for help."

Police area appealing to the public for information.

The victim was driving a silver Subaru Impreza. 

"People have a right to go to work and do their job safely without being violently assaulted."

Call Detective John Schieb at Henderson Police Station on 09 839 0600 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with any information. 
 

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Givealitte page started for Auckland truckie attacked by mob of boyracers

2

Pizza delivery man smashed on the back of the head, knocked unconscious and robbed of $20 and pizza in Auckland

01:40
3

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan


00:35
4
The weather presenter had a hard time keeping it together herself as she carried on with her forecast.

TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

00:35
5
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

01:40

'Huge concern' after sick child turned away from multiple Waikato health clinics - Dr Lance O'Sullivan

"It's an experience I don't think any New Zealand family should have to go through," says the Northland GP.

06:20
Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.

Winston Peter's labels Green Party 'raging hypocrites' but won't definitely rule out coalition with them

Mr Peters says Green’s owe NZ first an apology over co-leader’s "racist" accusation.

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

01:01
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ