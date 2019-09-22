Pixilation, buffering behind Spark Sport's RWC shift in coverage

Reduced video quality is behind Spark Sports decision to simulcast Saturday night's Rugby World Cup pool match between New Zealand and South Africa.

Pixilated television screen from the All Blacks v Springboks game last night. Source: 1 NEWS



Spark Sport says they made the call to shift coverage of the game to TVNZ DUKE in addition to their Spark Sport streams after receiving reports of poor stream quality, pixilation and buffering midway through the first half.



“We are very disappointed that some New Zealanders did not get the experience they deserved last night during such an important match. Making a quick decision to give them an alternative means to watch the All Blacks was the right thing to do," Spark CEO, Jolie Hodson said.



The majority of customers continued to watch via Spark Sport and did not experience video quality issues. The service peaked at 132,000 concurrent streams and by the end of the match had dropped to 126,000.



Streams during the competition's first match on Friday between Russia and Japan reached 60,000 customers, with less than one per cent experiencing technical issues.



"The root cause of the video streaming issue is still being investigated with our international streaming partners. However, we can confirm that the issue was not related to New Zealand broadband capacity, with the demand for this game well within our operating thresholds. It was not confined to customers of any particular broadband provider," Spark Sport said in a statement.

Spark Sport stream dropout during the All Blacks first Rugby World Cup match against South Africa, September 21 2019 Source: 1 NEWS

Customers have continued to call on Spark care teams to help with isolated device issues and in-home set up.