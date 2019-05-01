Pittsburgh Jewish community to donate almost NZ$1 million to victims of Christchurch terror attacks

Almost NZ$1 million will been donated to victims of the Christchurch terror attacks by a Jewish community in the US city of Pittsburgh.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh has given more than NZ$967,500.00 which will be donated to the Christchurch Foundation, a registered charity which has been receiving money to support victims of the attacks, Trib Live reports.

The acts of generosity were inspired after the Pittsburgh Jewish community was supported by the Muslim community there following an attack on October 27, 2018, which took place as many Jews were worshipping at their local synagogue.

The mass shooting in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh happened as Shabbat morning services were being held at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Eleven people were killed and seven were injured, including the shooter.

Paying it forward to the New Zealand Muslim community was the idea behind the wider Pittsburgh Jewish community starting up a fund to donate to victims of the March 15 attacks in Christchurch.

"We opened this emergency relief fund in solidarity with the Christchurch and local Muslim communities, after the Pittsburgh Muslim community was so helpful and supportive after the attack on our own religious institutions last year," Jewish Federation Chief Development Officer Brian Eglash said.

"None of us here anticipated this incredible outpouring of support from around the world," he told Trib Live.

Of the total amount raised, NZ$89,000 was donated by the Tree of Life Synagogue alone.

In a March 16th Facebook post, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said:

"The Greater Pittsburgh Jewish community was shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific Islamophobic attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday resulting in the senseless murder of at least 49 people.