Pistol-wielding robber beaten with broom handle during Wellington robbery

A store assistant fought back after being threatened at gun point during an aggravated robbery in Wellington today, hitting the robber over the head with a broom handle.

A CCTV image of a man who robbed a Kilbirnie shop with a pistol on January 6 2017

A CCTV image of a man who robbed a Kilbirnie shop with a pistol on January 6 2017.

Police say a man entered the Devyush Superette on Kilbernie Cresent about 1.20pm today and pointed a pistol at a female employee.

The man demanded money from her, fired a gun shot towards the ceiling and ran off with cash, Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee said.

But as the offender left the store, the woman hit him on the head with a broom handle from the store.

Wellington Police are now investigating the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant McKee said the offender was last seen running across Kilbirnie Park, between Kilbirnie Aquatic Centre and the Poneke Rugby Clubrooms, about 1.25pm.

"Police would like to hear from any person who may have witnessed this incident or knows the identity of the offender," he said.

"The unlawful use of firearms, particularly of a threatening nature, is of serious concern to police."

Police believe the offender may have an injury to his head or require medical attention.

He is described as a male Caucasian, aged in his mid-twenties, 170cm in height and of slender build. 

Police say he was wearing black trousers and a long sleeved black sweatshirt under a sleeveless orange glow jacket.

"It is important that anyone with any information on the identity of this offender speaks to Police," Mr McKee said.

Police are providing support and welfare to the store assistant and are urging anyone with with information to contact the Wellington Police on 04 3812000 or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

